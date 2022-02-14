Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,468,646 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,548,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $86.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.