Capital World Investors Has $2.04 Billion Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,765,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.73% of Chubb worth $2,041,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $204.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average is $187.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

