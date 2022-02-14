Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 5.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 3.73% of Tesla worth $29,024,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $861.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.17 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $994.37 and a 200 day moving average of $911.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

