Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 6.98% of Carrier Global worth $3,128,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.99 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

