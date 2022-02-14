Capital World Investors Sells 101,281 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,281 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital World Investors owned 1.74% of ASML worth $5,323,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $626.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $732.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

