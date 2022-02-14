Capital World Investors Sells 5,182,646 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,878,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,182,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.97% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $3,691,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,954 shares of company stock valued at $47,206,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

