Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $43.17 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 3.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,116,798,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

