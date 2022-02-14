Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $350.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $365.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.