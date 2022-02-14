Capula Management Ltd Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 610.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K opened at $63.85 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

