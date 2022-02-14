Capula Management Ltd Increases Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 252.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $59.12 on Monday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

