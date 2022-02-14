Capula Management Ltd Invests $2.37 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 673.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.