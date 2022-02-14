Capula Management Ltd Invests $3.57 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $362.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

