Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $312.01 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.28 and its 200 day moving average is $347.10.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

