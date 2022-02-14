Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Buys 11,947 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $52,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.21. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,990. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.