Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 153,366 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,516,549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 153,366 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 7.21% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $173,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

