Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 6,072 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $108,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. 3,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,376. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

