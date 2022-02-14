CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

