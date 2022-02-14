CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MTBCP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
