CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTRE stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

