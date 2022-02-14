CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CTRE stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.