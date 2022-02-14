Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,624 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $44.83. 72,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

