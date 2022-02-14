Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $204.50 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.10 or 0.06786608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.59 or 1.00396643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00048370 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,580,024 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

