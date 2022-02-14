Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.

CASA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 150,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

