Casdin Capital LLC Invests $89.77 Million in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,718,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,767,000. Absci comprises approximately 2.2% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 8.34% of Absci as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABSI. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $21,626,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $3,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last quarter.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

