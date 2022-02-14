Casper (CSPR) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Casper has a total market cap of $284.62 million and $8.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.87 or 0.06785649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.87 or 0.99786081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00047625 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,668,222,624 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,020,314 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

