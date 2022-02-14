Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $51.01

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.01, but opened at $48.50. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 4,760 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.