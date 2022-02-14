Castellan Group Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castellan Group cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

NYSE PH opened at $298.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

