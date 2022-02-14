Castellan Group Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

