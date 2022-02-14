Castellan Group Sells 440 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Castellan Group trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $770.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

