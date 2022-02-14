Castellan Group Sells 9,940 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Castellan Group decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.