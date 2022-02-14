Castellan Group Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

