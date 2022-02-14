Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Lowers Holdings in Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its stake in Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BRLIU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Brilliant Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

About Brilliant Acquisition

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

