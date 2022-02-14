Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of BRLIU opened at $10.13 on Monday. Brilliant Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.
Brilliant Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.