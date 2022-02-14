Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 1.96% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 67.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.