Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $8.23 Million Position in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 813,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,129,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,184,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,565,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,564,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DWACU opened at $92.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.58. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $143.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.