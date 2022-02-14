Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Trims Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,249 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.65% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

