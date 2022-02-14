Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 11,348 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cavalry Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,780,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.41 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

