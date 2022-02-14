Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $23.34 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,000. NetEase comprises approximately 2.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetEase by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NTES stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

