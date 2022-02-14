Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 18,788 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

