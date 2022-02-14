Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 11,938 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 502,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $11.21 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

