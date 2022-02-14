Caxton Associates LP Invests $222,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $808,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,433 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

