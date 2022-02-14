Caxton Associates LP Invests $256,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,968,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.85 and a 200-day moving average of $332.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

