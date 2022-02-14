Caxton Associates LP Sells 3,271 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

