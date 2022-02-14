Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

