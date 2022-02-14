Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,863,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48,386.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 856,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ROIC opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

