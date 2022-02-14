Caxton Corp Takes $1.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caxton Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,890,047. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

