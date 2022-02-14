Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.41

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 584516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

