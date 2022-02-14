CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of CDW worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $178.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.95. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

