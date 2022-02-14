CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of CDW worth $177,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW opened at $178.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.95. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

