CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $201.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.75 on Thursday. CDW has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in CDW by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,956,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

