Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

