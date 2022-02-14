Celo Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00006938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $53.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.